William Blair Comments on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

