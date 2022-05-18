WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 18,232 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,413.04.

On Thursday, April 7th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,339. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

