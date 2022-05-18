VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. VMware traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $96.49, with a volume of 23126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

