Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

