Virtue Poker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,521.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $69,521.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,385.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

