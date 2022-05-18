Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

CKSNF stock remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

