Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 138,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

