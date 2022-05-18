Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Shares Up 6.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

