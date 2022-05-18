Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Up 1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.17. 256,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 366,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 440.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000.

