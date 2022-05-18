Valueworks LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,530,000 after acquiring an additional 663,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. 20,622,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

