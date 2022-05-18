Valueworks LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Maui Land & Pineapple comprises about 2.3% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 2.97% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224. The company has a market capitalization of $219.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

