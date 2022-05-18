Valueworks LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Valueworks LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 5.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,135 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

