Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 7.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 323,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,706,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,808 shares of company stock worth $20,198,547. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

