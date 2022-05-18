Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 7.5%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 323,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,706,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,808 shares of company stock worth $20,198,547. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.