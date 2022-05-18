Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE:UUU opened at $3.41 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

