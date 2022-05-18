United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Trading Down 10.3%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.23. Approximately 7,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 512,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
