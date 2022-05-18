Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Unique Fabricating stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

