Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 58,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

