TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.88.

TUI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

