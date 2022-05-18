Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $176,688.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

