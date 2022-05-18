TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Purchases $48,096.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,669.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TNET traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. 460,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,137. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.