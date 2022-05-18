Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Trimble posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. Trimble has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

