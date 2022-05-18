Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE RIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 23,262,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,059,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Transocean by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.