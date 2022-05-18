Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

