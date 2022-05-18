Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,624. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

