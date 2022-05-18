The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $39,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

