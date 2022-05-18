The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

