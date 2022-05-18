Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Tether has a market cap of $74.13 billion and approximately $55.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.08 or 0.06679706 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,671 coins and its circulating supply is 74,209,002,355 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.