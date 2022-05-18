Terra Virtua Kolect Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.85 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $29.85 million and $6.56 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,350.10 or 1.00010653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00104872 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,823,763 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

