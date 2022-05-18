Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 3.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.22. 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

