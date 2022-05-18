Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 3.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.22. 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
