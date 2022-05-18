TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 20.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after purchasing an additional 273,016 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEL traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.07. 32,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,869. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

