Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $159.00 and last traded at $159.67, with a volume of 491703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.28.

The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

