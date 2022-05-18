Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Outstanding Shares

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 6,200,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,175. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

