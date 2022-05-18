Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.08. 87,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

