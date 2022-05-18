Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Up 25.8% in April

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 498,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

SYBX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

