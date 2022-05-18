Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Short Interest Up 24.9% in April

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,940,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 28,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

