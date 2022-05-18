Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 790,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,986. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.