Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SMMCF stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

