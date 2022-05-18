Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

SNAX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

