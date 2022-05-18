Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $317,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.11.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $132.57 on Wednesday, hitting $1,899.30. 2,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,042.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,974.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

