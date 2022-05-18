Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $128,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.37. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.33 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total value of $1,241,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,363 shares of company stock valued at $53,841,673. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
