Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $99,805,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Shares of OMF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
