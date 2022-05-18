Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

