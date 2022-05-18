Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $296.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $193.11 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.14.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,312 shares of company stock valued at $332,138,906. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

