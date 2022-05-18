Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

EIX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 9,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

