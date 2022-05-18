Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $300,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

