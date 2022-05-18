Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,246 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,438. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

