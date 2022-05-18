Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,066 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

