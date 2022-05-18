Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,387 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -136.89 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

