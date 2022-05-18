Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $638.28. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $720.87 and its 200-day moving average is $747.90. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $621.34 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,558 shares of company stock worth $9,423,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.