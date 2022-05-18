StockNews.com Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Strong-Buy

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 294,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,902. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

